Free Webinar On Cutting Edge Imaging

Make sure that you register now for the free webinar “From Imaging Producers To Sound Designers: How GLOBAL RADIO UK Is Reimagining Imaging” set for THURSDAY, JULY 14th, at 10a (PST), 10p (EST) and 7p (CET), presented by BENZTOWN & P1 MEDIA GROUP. This free webinar is the 23rd in the webinar series from top radio experts from around the world.

This free webinar will be hosted by BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN and P1 MEDIA GROUP Partner KEN BENSON and features one of the top imaging experts in the world, ASHLEY BARD, Group Head of Brand Sound Design, GLOBAL RADIO UK. BARD leads the sound design of CAPITAL FM, the UK’s #1 Hit Music Station, plus CAPITAL XTRA and CAPITAL DANCE.

BARD is also responsible for the implementation of sound and imaging across the wider Global portfolio, including radio stations HEART, SMOOTH, RADIO X and CLASSIC FM.

This 30-minute webinar will cover a wide range of topics including:

Why has GLOBAL RADIO UK rebranded the titles of its Imaging Producers to Sound Designers and why has this been significant to the success of GLOBAL’s radio brands?

What’s the role of a Sound Designer today and what should the ideal relationship be between the Program Director and Sound Designer?

How is Sound Design changing and where is it headed?

What skills do Imaging Producers need to become Sound Designers?

How important is writing to the Sound Design process and who’s responsible for it?

For more information email SUSAN AKSU at BENZTOWN or call +1 (818) 842-4600. Register to attend, here.

« see more Net News