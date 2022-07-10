-
Dean Miuccio Heads To WWNN W237BD (Oldies 95.3)/Boca Raton, W245BC (Oldies 96.9)/Fort Lauderdale, FL For Weekday Afternoons
by Roy Trakin
July 11, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
DEAN MIUCCIO returns to the SOUTH FLORIDA airwaves today at VIC CANALES MEDIA GROUP Adult Hits/Oldies WWNN W237BD (Oldies 95.3)/BOCA RATON, FL, and W245BC (Oldies 96.9)/FORT LAUDERDALE, FL.
DEAN can be heard weekday afternoons from 2-6p (ET). He'd been workin for iHEARTMEDIA in SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES since 2013.
He also hosted a morning drive show for 23 years prior on AC iHEARTMEDIA AC WMGF (MAGIC 107.7)/ORLANDO for 14 years and spent nine years before that at WARM/CINCINNATI.