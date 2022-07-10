Dean Miuccio

DEAN MIUCCIO returns to the SOUTH FLORIDA airwaves today at VIC CANALES MEDIA GROUP Adult Hits/Oldies WWNN W237BD (Oldies 95.3)/BOCA RATON, FL, and W245BC (Oldies 96.9)/FORT LAUDERDALE, FL.

DEAN can be heard weekday afternoons from 2-6p (ET). He'd been workin for iHEARTMEDIA in SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES since 2013.

He also hosted a morning drive show for 23 years prior on AC iHEARTMEDIA AC WMGF (MAGIC 107.7)/ORLANDO for 14 years and spent nine years before that at WARM/CINCINNATI.









