Dean Miuccio

DEAN MIUCCIO returns to the SOUTH FLORIDA airwaves today at VIC CANALES MEDIA GROUP Adult Hits/Oldies WWNN-A-W237BD-W245BC (OLDIES 95.3 & 96.9)/FORT LAUDERDALE-BOCA RATON, FL.

DEAN can be heard weekday afternoons from 2-6p (ET). He'd been working for iHEARTMEDIA in SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES since 2013. He also hosted a morning drive show for 23 years prior on AC iHEARTMEDIA AC WMGF (MAGIC 107.7)/ORLANDO for 14 years and spent nine years before that at WRRM/CINCINNATI.









« see more Net News