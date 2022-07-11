Longtime Engineer Passes Away

Longtime TEXAS RANGERS and DALLAS COWBOYS radio network engineer TED NICHOLS-PAYNE died SUNDAY (7/10) at 56, reports the FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM. He collapsed in the GLOBE LIFE FIELD parking lot before the RANGERS' game and was taken to a hospital, where he passed away.

NICHOLS-PAYNE served as engineer for the RANGERS' network for most of the last 30 years, first on ENTERCOM (now AUDACY) News KRLD-A in 1995-2010 and later at Sports KRLD-F (105.3 THE FAN) from 2015 through the present.

A statement issued by the RANGERS said that PAYNE’s "dedication and attention to detail made him an expert engineer who provided an outstanding technical quality to our broadcasts. All of us with the RANGERS’ organization send our deepest sympathies to TED’s family. He will certainly be missed.”

