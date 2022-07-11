Matenaer (Photo: WTMJ)

JANE MATENAER exited GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CD/MILWAUKEE on FRIDAY (7/8) after seven years with the station. MATENAER had most recently hosted a midday show after a stint co-hosting "WISCONSIN'S MORNING NEWS"; she joined WTMJ after five years at crosstown AC WLDB (B93.3), preceded by almost 25 years at Hot AC WMYX (99.1 THE MIX).

MATANAER appeared on "WISCONSIN'S MORNING NEWS" on FRIDAY to say goodbye, but told the MILWAUKEE BUSINESS JOURNAL that she does not plan to retire.

