Now An AWS Partner

Cloud-based radio automation platform RADIO.CLOUD has joined the AMAZON WEB SERVICES Partner Network.

RADIO.CLOUD CEO CHRISTIAN BRENNER said, “After meeting with AWS at our booth in APRIL at the NAB SHOW, we knew there was a natural synergy. And just a couple of months later, we’re very excited to complete the Foundational Technical Review. While many other radio software vendors are now offering a so-called ‘Lift and Shift’ -- taking the old software and running it on a virtual machine in the cloud -- RADIO.CLOUD’s ‘Native Cloud’ approach takes full advantage of countless cloud-specific products and features that legacy software can’t do. It’s a completely different operation, so getting the RADIO.CLOUD platform in the AWS Partner Network is a significant milestone for us.”

“Being able to work directly with AWS speaks to the security and reliability of RADIO.CLOUD,” added Chief Strategy Officer JIM HAMMOND. “AWS has long been recognized as the leading cloud services provider and it is an honor to meet their rigid standards of a true network partner. We’re looking forward to a close relationship with AWS and bringing the technological advantages to our RADIO.CLOUD customers.”

« see more Net News