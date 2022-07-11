Rashied Hyman

ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS SVP/Membership and Business Development AISHAH RASHIED HYMAN has joined NORTH TEXAS PUBLIC BROADCASTING News-Talk KERA, Triple A KKXT (KXT 91.7), and PBS affiliate KERA-TV/DALLAS as SVP/Development. RASHEID HYMAN joined WABE in 2017 after over 10 years at GEORGIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING.

“KERA’s essential services have never been more critical to NORTH TEXAS,” said Pres./CEO NICO LEONE. “And key to KERA’s critical services is a strong and engaged membership base. That’s why we are so honored to welcome AISHAH to lead our multi-platform development team through strategic and innovative fundraising initiatives.”

“I’m thrilled to join KERA,” added RASHIED HYMAN. “Especially at a time when the values of public media are critical to our democracy and the well-being of the people we are here to serve. I feel honored to contribute my experience to an already outstanding organization, and to continue inspiring member engagement and support in the future.”

