Sold

CALIFORNIA BROADCASTING COMPANY, LLC is selling Regional Mexican KRRS-A (EL PATRON RADIO) and K234DD/SANTA ROSA, CA; Regional Mexican KZNB-A (LA Z)/PETALUMA, CA; and K289AS/COTATI, CA to ABEL DE LUNA's LUNA FOODS, INC. for $175,000 plus an LMA before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, SAINT CLOUD AREA SOMALI SALVATION ORGANIZATION is transferring low power FM KZYS-LP/ST. CLOUD, MN to HAYAAN, INC.

MARK R. LEFLER and MARY J. LEFLER, jointly 50% owners of CORNERSTONE BROADCASTING, INC., licensee of News-Talk-Oldies WYXI-A-W233CI/ATHENS, TN, have closed on the purchase of the remaining 50% of the company from partner BOB KETCHERSID for $100,000.

GRAND VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY has closed on the sale of WGVS-A/MUSKEGON, MI to SMILE FM for $25,000.

FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. has closed on the sale of W267DF/WELLSVILLE, NY to SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA, LLC for $1.

CENTRO FAMILIAR CRISTIANO has closed on the sale of noncommercial Spanish Religion KGIO (RADIO CADENA MANANTIAL)/ASTORIA, OR to GROWING CHRISTIAN FOUNDATION for $80,000.

FORTE FAMILY BROADCASTING, INC.has closed on the sale of News-Talk WGCH-A/GREENWICH, CT to GIDEON FOUNTAIN and JONATHAN WILCOX's GREENWICH E-RADIO LLC for $105,000.

WPA RADIO LLC has closed on the sale of Religion KKNG-F/BLANCHARD-OKLAHOMA CITY, OK to MARK WHITTEN's KKNG RADIO LLC for $1 million plus $5,000 for accounts receivable.

And HUSKY BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of K280BZ/WENATCHEE, WA to W-SQUARED COMMUNICATIONS LLC for $2,000. The primary station is Top 40 KWWW (W3)/QUINCY, WA.

