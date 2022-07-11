Contest (Graphics: JD Deardourff for WTOP)

HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON is bringing its "WTOP Top 10 Contest" for best local restaurants for another year, kicking off this year's competition on JULY 18th. Listeners can nominate their favorites through JULY 22nd in ten categories, BBQ, burgers, pizza, international cuisine, bakery, coffee shop, vegetarian/vegan, bar/brewery/winery, seafood, and brunch. Voting will be open AUGUST 1-12, with the winners announced AUGUST 16th; the grand prize winner will receive $1,000.

“The last few years have been especially hard for the small businesses that make up the heart of our community,” said SVP/GM JOEL OXLEY. “We are so excited to be able to continue our annual WTOP Top 10 Contest and work together with our neighbors to highlight and support the best local restaurants across our region.”

