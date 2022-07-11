Lewis (Photo: Eric England)

THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s AARON LEWIS will headline a "FREEDOM FRIDAY" concert during the AUGUST 5th-7th BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX on the NISSAN STADIUM campus in NASHVILLE. The concert, scheduled for FRIDAY, AUGUST 5th at 7p (CT), will also feature DEANA CARTER, ABBY ANDERSON and JACKSON DEAN.

In addition to the musical acts, there will be several tributes to military and first responders as part of the concert event.

The FREEDOM FRIDAY concert joins the GRAND PRIX's previously announced GRAND OLE PRIX show on SUNDAY, AUGUST 7th, with headliners BRANTLEY GILBERT and CARLY PEARCE (NET NEWS 6/28).

