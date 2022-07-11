Roberson (Photo: Jenn Davis)

PEERMUSIC NASHVILLE has signed KAYLIN ROBERSON to a worldwide publishing deal. In the three years since she has moved to NASHVILLE, ROBERSON has written more than 200 songs and landed 20 cuts with independent artists. Her first single, “Out of My Town,” was released in 2020, and new single "Placeholder" will follow on AUGUST 12th.

“It is such an honor to be working with the incredible PEERMUSIC NASHVILLE team,” said ROBERSON, as 23-year-old RALEIGH native. “I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to do what I love while working with some of the best publishers in the business. I’m excited about this new partnership and what’s to come.”

“KAYLIN has everything we look for in a young songwriter – talent, passion and drive," said PEERMUSIC Pres./COO KATHY SPANBERGER. "I am thrilled to welcome her to the PEERMUSIC family and to help shape the next chapter of her career."

