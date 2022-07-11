McCoy, Eddy

Conservative pastor and TURNING POINT USA TPUSAFAITH co-Chair ROB MCCOY and businessman BRYCE EDDY are bringing their "LIBERTY STATION" podcast to SALEM PODCAST NETWORK on JULY 11th. MCCOY and EDDY's show, posting four times weekly, offers the Religious Right view on culture and politics.

In a press release, SALEM SVP/Spoken Word PHIL BOYCE called the hosts "culture warriors" who "take on this battle with a biblical world view. Think David versus Goliath, and we all know how that worked out for the giant. I am very excited to add their podcast to our platform.”

Without specifying how the show or its point of view have been "censored," MCCOY said, “In a season of unprecedented censorship that has directly affected our podcast, we are thrilled to join SALEM, where the freedom of speech still matters and is mightily protected and powerfully broadcast.”

EDDY said, “We are in a battle for the ages. Our fight is against evil politicians and an elite oligarchy that exists at the intersection of big corporate and government interests. The greatest advantage good people have is community. We are pleased to join the SALEM community and their amazing line-up of podcasters. Two can fight ten!”

