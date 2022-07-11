Tanya Tucker Added

TANYA TUCKER has been added to the lineup for the second annual BORN & RAISED MUSIC FESTIVAL, set for SEPTEMBER 16th–18th in PRYOR, OK. Previously announced artists set to perform include CODY JINKS, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, ZACH BRYAN, BROTHERS OSBORNE, MARGO PRICE, RANDY ROGERS BAND, JOSH ABBOTT BAND, JASON BOLAND AND THE STRAGGLERS, WADE BOWEN, FLATLAND CAVALRY and AMERICAN AQUARIUM (NET NEWS 5/3). That are a bill that has more than 35 acts booked.

TUCKER will perform on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th, day two of the three-day event. Tickets are on sale now here.

