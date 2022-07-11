Coming To The West Coast

The current summer OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR is heading West for an extended run OCTOBER 14th-16th, with dates in the CALIFORNIA cities of MOUNTAIN VIEW, WHEATLAND and IRVINE added to the tour's more than 20 existing dates.

The three new shows will feature WILLIE NELSON & FAMILY, THE AVETT BROTHERS, BLACK PUMAS, LARKIN POE and PARTICLE KID.

“The OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special OUTLAW TOUR to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again” said NELSON.

“Our annual OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR has grown to become this incredible family of artists that deliver must-see performances every night,” said KEITH WORTMAN, co-founder of the OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR. We are honored to present these once-in-a-lifetime lineups all over the country.”

Tickets for the general public go on sale JULY 15th, at 10a (PT). VIP packages will be available. CITI cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning JULY 12th at 10a (PT) at citientertainment.com.

