Wipperman (Photo: Karen Richards)

Independent music company ONERPM has hired veteran music publishing executive TIM WIPPERMAN as Managing Dir. for NASHVILLE. WIPPERMAN most recently was Pres. of ANTHEM MUSIC PUBLISHING since 2019, and before that was CEO of REZONANT MUSIC.

His background also includes stints at WARNER CHAPPELL, where he worked fro nearly 30 years, EQUITY MUSIC GROUP, VECTOR MUSIC PUBLISHING, CEDARWOOD PUBLISHING, COMBINE MUSIC and his own WIPPERMAN MUSIC PUBISHING.

“I'm honored to join the ONERPM team,” said WIPPERMAN, “and look forward to building an amazing, diverse roster in NASHVILLE, managed by a premiere staff focused on artist engagement and development.”

“We are thrilled to have someone of WIPPERMAN’s caliber run our NASHVILLE office and know he will grow our presence in MUSIC CITY exponentially,” said ONERPM Founder EMMANUEL ZUNZ.

WIPPERMAN will oversee staff and operations in NASHVILLE, including negotiation of artist deals and growth of the local office.

