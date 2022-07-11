Angeli, left, and Raneiri

GREG RANEIRI joins MERCURY NASHVILLE as Dir. of Regional Promotion/WEST, succeeding SALLY ANGELI, who shifts to the MIDWEST Dir. of Regional Promotion position that has been open since NICK KAPER’s MAY promotion to Dir./Promotion & Radio Marketing for parent UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 5/9). The new roles for both are effective MONDAY, JULY 18th.

RANEIRI most recently was West Coast Regional Mgr./Promotion for QUARTZ HILL RECORDS until departing on JULY 15th to take on his new position (NET NEWS 6/29). Formerly APD/MD and night host at AUDACY Country KSON/SAN DIEGO and a 12-year radio veteran, RANEIRI joined QUARTZ HILL RECORDS in late 2020. His previous radio stops include WRDW and WXTU/PHILADELPHIA; WJDQ/MERIDIAN, MS; and KTMT/MEDFORD, OR.

ANGELI previously was Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion at MERCURY for nine years until shifting to the WEST COAST in 2017. Before that, she was the label’s Mgr./Secondary Promotion.

“ROYCE [RISSER, EVP Promotion, UMG NASHVILLE] and I have enjoyed working with SALLY for the past 18 years here at MERCURY,” said that label’s SVP/Promotion, DAMON MOBERLY. “We are certain that the MIDWEST is going to love working with her as well!”

He added, “GREG came so highly recommended by radio programmers and industry veterans alike. We are absolutely thrilled for him to join the MERCURY promo squad.”

