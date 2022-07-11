7th Annual Ice Cream Tour

ATLANTIC GATEWAY COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian WGTS/WASHINGTON D.C. just finished its second ice cream social tour of the year. Reaching over 1,000 at the event, listeners enjoyed games, a live broadcast with afternoon host JOHNNY and STACEY STONE, and ice cream at the UPPER MARLBORO, MD stop. The Ice Cream Tour travels to MARYLAND, VIRGINIA, and WASHINGTON D.C. to meet and greet the WGTS listeners.



Midday Host BECKY ALIGNAY shared, "It's always exciting to see the WGTS listening family in the flesh! I met a listener, SOFIA, who has been listening to WGTS 91.9 since she was a child, and she is still listening, now with three children of her own! It is amazing to meet people who have been part of the WGTS listening family for decades or just discovered it during the Ice Cream Tour. I am always blown away to hear how GOD works through this ministry to touch people's lives."

« see more Net News