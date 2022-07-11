Smithers

Former CUMULUS MEDIA Country WKKO (K100) morning host CLIFF SMITHERS, who left the station in JUNE after 32 years in the business, the last four at K100 (NET NEWS 6/23), has joined internet radio station RIVER RAT COUNTRY. He will be doing a 10a-2p (ET) shift MONDAY through FRIDAY on the station, owned by GRAND RAPIDS, MI-based TOWPATH MEDIA, LLC, effective TODAY (7/11).

At the time of his departure from K100, SMITHERS announced a new role in sales with TOLEDO DOOR AND WINDOW. His background in radio includes time as PD/morning personality at CUMULUS Classic Hits WRQN/TOLEDO, as well as hosting a show at sister Talk WTOD-A. His other on-air positions have included shows on WIOG/SAGINAW, and DETROIT stations WGRV, WOMC and WYCD.

RIVER RAT COUNTRY has also added another familiar local voice, former CUMULUS/TOLEDO News Dir. LONDON MITCHELL, who is providing news updates at the top and bottom of each hour in the mornings. MITCHELL reportedly departed CUMULUS earlier this year after 53 years in the industry.

RIVER RAT COUNTRY programs Classic Country, ‘90s Country, Bluegrass and “outlaw Country” music. It is available exclusively via that RIVER RAT COUNTRY app, the TOWPATH RADIO app and online at RiverRatCountry.com and TowpathRadio.com.

