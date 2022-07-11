Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for JULY 4-10 showed downloads rising 1% from the previous week and up 70% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from JULY 5, 2021 to JULY 10, 2022 was +13% for Arts, +62% for Business, +124% for Comedy, +210% for Health & Fitness, +37% for History, +63% for News, +45% for Science, +61% for Society & Culture, +97% for Sports, and +73% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2022 was -3% for Arts, -14% for Business, -7% for Comedy, +5% for Health & Fitness, -5% for History, -13% for News, -12% for Science, -6% for Society & Culture, -6% for Sports, and -3% for True Crime.

The Health & Fitness category led week-over-week growth at +5% and year-over-year growth at +210%. Business had the weakest week-over-week growth at -14%.

