Tour Proceeds To Go To Charity

PANIC! AT THE DISCO has announced they are donating $1 from every ticket sold on their upcoming VIVA LAS VENGEANCE TOUR to the HIGHEST HOPES FOUNDATION (NET NEWS 6/2). LIVE NATION will match the donations from the entire tour, dollar for dollar.

HIGHEST HOPES FOUNDATION will work with EVERYTOWN, which covers gun safety, SISTERSONG, which is dedicated to reproductive justice for women of color, and GLSEN, a, education organization working to end discrimination, harassment, and bullying based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression and to prompt LGBTQ+ cultural inclusion and awareness in K-12 schools.

