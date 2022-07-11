Celebrating Asian Americans

Pop star LAY ZHANG is set to headline the Inaugural METAMOON MUSIC FESTIVAL, a single-day festival and cultural experience to celebrate the ASIAN AMERICAN diaspora. The Fest will take place at BARCLAYS CENTER in BROOKLYN, NY, on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26th. It's to be hosted by MC JIN, featuring additional performances from artists making their arena debut in the UNITED STATES, including 9M88, KARENCICI, ØZI and SURY SU.

The METAMOON MUSIC FESTIVAL will showcase the global reach and impact of Asian artists, music, and fans, while emphasizing the culturally rich and diverse communities in BROOKLYN and across NEW YORK CITY.

Founder/GRACEFUL MEDIA GRACE CHEN said, “There is a great need for stronger Asian representation in pop culture and in the media, and the mission of METAMOON MUSIC FESTIVAL is to give artists the ability to shine from a prominent stage, in the heart of BROOKLYN. Now more than ever, music is truly a global language, and talent, no matter where they come from, will resonate with fans across cultures if given the opportunity to share their passion and creativity.”

Regional Pres./LIVE NATION NORTHEAST GEOFF GORDON added, "LIVE NATION is committed to creating endless opportunities to connect artists of all genres and backgrounds with their fans. The inaugural METAMOON MUSIC FESTIVAL will inspire and create new and exciting opportunities for many of today's Asian artists, from both here and abroad, to shine brightly and engage their fans in this epic and unforgettable event."

EVP/Chief Entertainment Officer at BSE GLOBAL, parent company of BARCLAYS CENTER LAURIE JACOBY added, “Since opening our doors in 2012, BARCLAYS CENTER has hosted some of the biggest names in the music industry, bringing countless fans and artists together in the heart of BROOKLYN. Our goal is for METAMOON MUSIC FESTIVAL to highlight the importance of the Asian community while simultaneously celebrating the diverse and exciting culture of our city.”

