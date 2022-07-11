Cumulus Muskegon Summer Wine Up

CUMULUS' MUSKEGON, MI radio stations -- Classic Hits WLCS-A-F, Country WLAW (NASH ICON 97.5), AC WWSN (SUNNY 92.5), and Urban WVIB (V100) -- will team up with local businesses to host SUMMER WINE UP 2022 on SATURDAY, JULY 30th from 2p-8p. It will take place at HACKLEY PARK.

The MUSKEGON SUMMER WINE UP 2022 includes wine tastings from more than a dozen wineries and other companies, along with food vendors. Admission to the event is $15, and includes three wine sampling tickets, with the first 1,500 guests receiving a souvenir wine glass to be used for tasting.

Due to the nature of this event, guests must be 21 years of age to attend and to participate in the tastings. Guests will be required to provide a government-issued photo at our ticket booths, and no children will be allowed.

