Buyback

EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION has commenced a tender offer to buy back up to a million shares of Class A common stock at between $2.75 and $3.75 per share. The repurchase offer is scheduled to expire on AUGUST 5th. EMMIS previously bought back just over one million shares at $2.60 per share in a 2021 tender offer that had a maximum of two million shares.

In a press release, EMMIS said that its management and board "have evaluated our operations, strategy and expectations for the future and believe that the tender is a prudent use of EMMIS' financial resources given its business profile and assets." The release indicated that the revisions to SEC Rule 15c2-11, which block broker-dealers from issuing public quotations on its stock (trading on the OTC market) without verifying current information on the company, might make the tender offer attractive to shareholders desiring liquidity.

If the buyback reaches the one million share goal, it would represent about 11% of the company's outstanding Class A shares as of JULY 1st and about 9.3% of the total stock.

After it closes on the sale of its INDIANAPOLIS stations, EMMIS will own, through MEDIACO, Gospel WLIB-A/NEW YORK, plus a 23.72% share of MEDIACO HOLDING, owner of R&B WBLS and Hip Hop WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK; it also owns INDIANAPOLIS MONTHLY, sound tech company LENCORE ACOUSTICS, branded content firm SOUNDS THAT BRAND, and tech firm DIGONEX.

