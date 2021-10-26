Rosenworcel

One new addition and three new roles have been announced by FCC Chairwoman JESSICA ROSENWORCEL's office.

The addition is FREE PRESS Associate Legal Dir. CARMEN SCURATO, who has been named Legal Advisor for Wireless and International. With SCURATO's arrival, DAVID STRICKLAND moves to Legal Advisor, Media, ETHAN LUCARELLI goes to Legal Advisor for Wireless and International, and RAMESH NAGRAJAN becomes Legal Advisor for Wireline and Enforcement.

“Keeping our telecommunications networks safe and protecting consumers takes on elevated urgency as new threats emerge from all sides. I’m excited to welcome CARMEN to the FCC as I know we will all benefit from her deep and varied experience working on behalf of consumers and the public,” said ROSENWORCEL. “I also want to thank DAVID, ETHAN and RAMESH for their continued service to the Commission. We have complex challenges to tackle as an agency, but I’m confident we have the necessary expertise to confront them successfully.”

« see more Net News