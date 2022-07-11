McMorris & Sharpten

AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORK (AURN) will release the first episode of a new ongoing series this week, “On The Record With EBONY MCMORRIS And Rev. AL SHARPTON," a bi-monthly interview series covering the latest in news from around the U.S. EBONY’s interviews with Rev. SHARPTON will feature one on one conversations offering in-depth and personal takes on stories affecting Black AMERICA.

Rev SHARPTON said, "I am delighted to be a regular guest of "On the Record." EBONY MCMORRIS is a major voice of our community, taking us into the WHITE HOUSE every day and asking tough questions. I look forward to robust discussions on a Black-owned media outlet.”

Watch "On the Record" on AURN’s YouTube channel.





« see more Net News