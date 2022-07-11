The Black Keys

THE BLACK KEYS, SAVE THE MUSIC, and digital marketing platform PROPELLER have launched a philanthropic campaign, similar to last year's, to raise money to invest in music education programs in seven NORTH MISSISSIPPI and DELTA schools. THE BLACK KEYS have helped to raise more than $40K for one of the schools alone in HOLLY SPRINGS. Each school received full packages of instruments and equipment for their music classrooms along with programmatic support for music teachers -- including professional development, impact measurement and evaluation services from SAVE THE MUSIC’s program team for a ten-year period. This coming fall, the program is expanding to fourteen more schools across MISSISSIPPI.

The campaign will be centered around the band’s upcoming DROPOUT BOOGIE Tour. Fans can support SAVE THE MUSIC for a chance to win prizes including VIP soundcheck passes, exclusive merch, a trip to party with the band in a dive bar in HOUSTON, and more. Click here for more info.

