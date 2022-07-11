Bows On WHP/Harrisburg, PA

iHEARTMEDIA News/Talk WHP/HARRISBURG, PA, debuts "Let's Visit PA With SANDY FENTON" in collaboration with PA TOURISM. The new syndicated travel show, starring radio veteran FENTON, can be heard SATURDAYS 11a to 12p (ET). The show can be heard across several markets in the PENNSYLVANIA area, including ALLENTOWN, ERIE, DOVER, WILMINGTON, DE, READING and SALISBURY, MD, iHEARTRADIO.com and the app, where the show can be downloaded and streamed.

A travel writer and broadcast veteran with over 40 years in the radio industry, FENTON created and hosted a one-hour weekly travel show, “Let’s Talk Travel With AAA” from 1993 to MAY 2022. A frequent world traveler, FENTON is recognized as a travel and cruise expert. Her in-studio show guests included well-known travel experts from around the globe plus top-level industry executives and professionals, including airline and cruise ship captains, well-traveled celebrities, best-selling travel authors, tour operators and celebrated hoteliers.

PENNSYLVANIA Executive Director Of Tourishm MICHAEL CHAPALONEY commented, “We are thrilled to be partnering with iHEART and SANDY FENTON on this adventure which will spread the good word, the must-dos of travel to the masses in PENNSYLVANIA. SANDY Is one of the state’s biggest megaphones for tourism in the state and we are excited with this syndication our reach is greater than ever before.”

Added FENTON, “We’ve got it all – right here in PENNSYLVANIA, Every SATURDAY, the show will explore every corner of our state and feature a different drive-to vacation spot with the local experts.”

« see more Net News