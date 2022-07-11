Regional Travel Show

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHP-A/HARRISBURG, PA has debuted a new weekly travel show in partnership with PENNSYLVANIA's tourism department for airing in several markets in the region. "LET'S VISIT PA WITH SANDY FENTON," hosted by travel writer and former "LET"S TALK TRAVEL WITH AAA" host SANDY FENTON, will air on WHP SATURDAYS 11a-noon (ET) and will also air on sister News-Talk stations WAEB-A/ALLENTOWN, WJET-A (JET RADIO 1400)/ERIE, WILM-A/WILMINGTON, DE, WDOV-A/DOVER, DE, WRAW-A/READING, WRAK-A/WILLIAMSPORT, PA, and WJDY-A/SALISBURY, MD.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with iHEART and SANDY FENTON on this adventure which will spread the good word, the must-dos of travel to the masses in the COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA,” said PENNSYLVANIA Exec. Dir./Tourism MICHAEL CHAPALONEY. “SANDY is one of the state’s biggest megaphones for tourism in PA and we are excited with this syndication our reach is greater than ever before.”

