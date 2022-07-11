Urban Most Added

Kudos to CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s KEITH URBAN and his promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio this week with 39 first-week ads among MEDIABASE stations for his new single, “Brown Eyes Baby," a week ahead of its official impact date. The song debuted on the MEDIABASE chart at #42.

Additional congratulations to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WEA’s BAILEY ZIMMERMAN and his promotion team, who have the most added debut song of the week with “Fall In Love.” It lands 24 new MEDIABASE reporting stations this week, for a total of 50 on board so far, and rises from #49 to #44 on the chart.

