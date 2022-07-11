Smiley (Photo: Michael R. Moore)

A survey of Black LOS ANGELES residents by research firm EVITARUS gave SMILEY RADIO PROPERTIES News-Talk KBLA-A/LOS ANGELES high marks for being a "trusted, credible and reliable source of information” for the Black community. The survey of 400 Black LOS ANGELES market residents, conducted JUNE 4-12, ranked KBLA, in the progressive News-Talk format for a year, atop trusted news sources in the area. A release from KBLA touting the findings did not indicate who commissioned the survey or offer specifics as to questions asked or full results.

Owner TAVIS SMILEY said, “I am humbled by the response we have received from our target audience in this first year of operation. One never knows how the audience is going to receive a new concept, but I believed then as I do now that Black folk and progressives deserve better from talk radio. The amazing findings of this independent survey confirm our efforts and empower us to stay on the wall and keep building."

