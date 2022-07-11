Tavis Smiley: One Year At KBLA (Photo: Michael R. Moore)

Media personality and philanthropist TAVIS SMILEY's SMILEY RADIO PROPERTIES, INC. has a lot to smile about after an independent survey recently found that his News/Talk KBLA/LOS ANGELES is the “most trusted, credible and reliable source of information” for AFRICAN-AMERICANS in the city. SMILEY launched the city’s first and only “Unapologetically Progressive” talk radio station for the AFRICAN-AMERICAN listening audience just one year ago on JUNETEENTH 2021. KBLA is a heritage station and the original home of the iconic hip-hop station KDAY.

EVITARUS shared its findings from a survey of 400 Black/AFRICAN AMERICANS in the L.A. media market (JUNE 4th-12th) revealing their habits and attitudes toward the media landscape and trusted sources of news and information. The independent survey found that KBLA fills a void in providing relevant programming and content to the Black community. SMILEY’s KBLA emerged as “the station of choice” for the AFRICAN-AMERICAN listener. EVITARUS is a respected public opinion research and public policy consulting firm based in L.A.

The survey also found that KBLA’s listening audience is not only concerned about the lack of BLACK-owned talk radio stations nationwide - there are only five - but also, the “ideological imbalance of talk radio” – i.e. political and news-oriented coverage that leans conservative.

KBLA has given a home to more than 17 female radio hosts who amplify their voices on a variety of topics, ranging from headline news, entertainment news and pop culture to relationship and financial advice.

Added SMILEY, “I am humbled by the response we have received from our target audience in this first year of operation. One never knows how the audience is going to receive a new concept, but I believed then as I do now that BLACK folk and progressives deserve better from talk radio. The amazing findings of this independent survey confirm our efforts and empower us to stay on the wall and keep building."

