Obata

HORIZON BROADCASTING/BEND, OR has named GREG OBATA Market Mgr./GSM. OBATA, a forty year-plus broadcast veteran, previously served as Dir./Sales at FOX affiliate KPTV (FOX 12) and MYNETWORK TV affiliate KPDX-TV (FOX 12+)/PORTLAND, OR, GSM at FOX affiliate KCPQ-TV (Q13 FOX)/SEATTLE-TACOMA, and LSM at CBS affiliate KIRO-TV/SEATTLE. He also spent three years at INTEREP's MAJOR MARKET RADIO in LOS ANGELES as SVP/Dir. Of Sales. The past 15 years, OBATA has owned and managed WORLD CLASS MEDIA, a full-service advertising agency in ISSAQUAH, WA.

HORIZON Pres. & CEO KEITH SHIPMAN commented, "I’m excited to welcome GREG to Central OREGON to lead our terrific group of broadcasters. He has enjoyed success in markets large and small throughout his career and I look forward to working with him at HORIZON BROADCASTING GROUP to help our customers grow their business."

The cluster includes Hot AC KWPK (104.1 THE PEAK), Classic Hits KQAK, Classic Country KRCO (95.7 THE RANCH), Sports KRCO-A-K245BC (SPORTS RADIO 96.9 THE TICKET), and News-Talk KBNW-A-K283BH (NEWS RADIO CENTRAL OREGON).

« see more Net News