MATTHEW BERRY is exiting ESPN after 15 years as the network's fantasy sports expert and podcast host. BERRY, a former writer for television ("MARRIED... WITH CHILDREN") and film ("CROCODILE DUNDEE IN LOS ANGELES") who launched the fantasy sports sites ROTOPASS.COM and TALENTEDMRROTO.COM in 2003 and served as a fantasy sports expert for FOX SPORTS RADIO before joining ESPN in 2007, made the announcement on TWITTER MONDAY (7/11).

In his post, BERRY expressed pride in helping ESPN become "the leading game and content destination for fantasy players everywhere" and thanked the network for "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to write and talk fantasy sports on every possible ESPN platform" and added that "ESPN is where I made lifelong friends, met my wife, and started my family, I am forever indebted to ESPN."

BERRY hosted fantasy shows on ESPN RADIO and "FANTASY FOCUS" podcasts for ESPN AUDIO. He has not indicated his next destination, though the market for sports betting and fantasy content has exploded in the last few years.

