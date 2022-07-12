Carroll

SALEM Contemporary Christian KKFS (103.9 THE FISH)/SACRAMENTO morning host and TODAY'S CHRISTIAN MUSIC midday host AMANDA CARROLL's "GET YOUR BRAVE ON" podcast has joined SALEM's LIFE AUDIO PODCAST NETWORK. The weekly show features guests like FOR KING & COUNTRY's JOEL SMALLBONE, TASHA LAYTON, and BEN FULLER.

CARROLL said, “I’m honored to partner with SALEM to help inspire women going through plot twists in life to bounce back with the help of their faith. It’s exciting to see all the years of work growing the GET YOUR BRAVE ON digital platform recognized by SALEM for its impact and potential.”

SALEM NASHVILLE GM KEVIN ANDERSON added, “AMANDA CARROLL has created a great brand and built a solid audience. Her podcast is a place where she can engage at an even deeper level with those who listen to her daily show. It was a natural extension for her. Since its launch on LIFE AUDIO we have seen excellent growth!”

