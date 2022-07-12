Strout

A celebration of the life of Contemporary Christian format veteran STEVE STROUT, who lost his battle with cancer in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/6), is being held TODAY (7/12) at 2p (CT) at CHURCH OF THE CITY in FRANKLIN, TN.



STROUT's wife, AJ, and family wanted to hold a celebration gathering of his life in the NASHVILLE area, leading to today's service. For those who cannot attend in person, the service will be livestreamed starting at 1:30 PM here.

