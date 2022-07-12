Expanding Newsroom

NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK has added four new staffers to its newsroom.

Among the additions, WNYC STUDIOS "THE NEW YORKER RADIO HOUR" Sr. Producer AVE CARRILLO is moving to WNYC proper as Exec. Producer of Local Podcasts, starting later this SUMMER and reporting to Dir./Audio Strategy SEAN BOWDITCH; THE CITY reporter JOSEFA VELASQUEZ has been hired as Economics & Equity Editor, starting AUGUST 8th and reporting to Deputy Editor-in-Chief STEPHANIE CLARY; NEWSDAY Multimedia Producer REECE T. WILLIAMS has been named Visuals Editor, starting JULY 25th and reporting to Dir./Digital News and Audience VERONICA DE SOUZA; and 2021-22 NEW YORK TIMES Investigative Desk Fellow ARYA SUNDARAM is joining WNYC as Race and Justice Unit reporter, starting AUGUST 22nd and reporting to Race and Justice Unit Editor HERB PINDER.

Top: Carillo, Velasquez; Bottom: Williams, Sundaram (Photos: WNYC)



