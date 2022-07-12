New Opening

MACDONALD GARBER Top 40 WKHQ (96KHQ)/TRAVERSE CITY, MI has a new job opening as morning co-host/middays KRISTIN "KP" PENROSE exits the station.

PD/morning host BILL "BROADWAY" BERTSCHINGER has cranked up the search for KP's successor. BROADWAY tells ALL ACCESS that the gig will include some promotions work and a hearty candidate may want to add tracking nights at sister station, Country WSRT (106.7 STAR COUNTRY). Send materials to BROADWAY at broadway@106khq.com.

