Hello Joliet

SKYVIEW NETWORKS’ CT 40 WITH FITZ has picked up its latest affiliate, ALPHA MEDIA Country WCCQ/JOLIET, IL.

“We are very excited to bring 'CT40 WITH FITZ' to WCCQ," said WCCQ Content Dir. TODD BOSS. "FITZ brings a fresh energetic delivery to every show. Spend an hour with 'CT40,' or, better yet, four hours and you're up to speed with everything going on in Country music today!”

For more information on affiliation, contact affiliation@skyviewsat.com.

