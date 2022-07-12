Promotions

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has promoted four of its staffers to Senior Vice President. NICOLE GUSTAFSON and JOSH POLLACK have been upped to SVP/Government Relations; LAURA KAUFMAN has been promoted to SVP/Corporate Counsel; and JOHN CLARK has been upped to SVP/Emerging Technology and Exec. Dir./PILOT.

“These well-deserved promotions recognize the leadership and integral role that NICOLE, JOSH, LAURA and JOHN have played in so many of NAB’s recent accomplishments on behalf of broadcasters,” said NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT. “NAB is fortunate to have individuals of their talent and experience working every day to ensure a bright and vibrant future for broadcast radio and television stations across the country.”

Top: Gustafson, Pollack; Bottom: Kaufman, Clark



« see more Net News