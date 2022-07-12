Pauley

AUDACY News-Talk KMOX-A-K254CR/ST. LOUIS has its replacement for KEVIN WHEELER as evening "SPORTS OPEN LINE" host and CARDINALS pregame and postgame host, naming GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CD and Sports WKTI (ESPN MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE's MATT PAULEY to the position vacated by WHEELER when he recently moved to co-host Middays on KMOX. PAULEY will take over the 6-8p (CT) weekday slot starting on JULY 18th; he had been hosting pregame and postgame MILWAUKEE BREWERS shows on WTMJ and filled in as a host and anchor, and also served as an update anchor on SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK.

“MATT’s extensive experience covering professional baseball makes him an ideal person to carry the torch and lead ‘SPORTS OPEN LINE,’” said SVP/Market Mgr. BECKY DOMYAN. “We’re excited to welcome him into this role as the CARDINALS contend for another title.”

“To say I am excited to join KMOX and the CARDINALS RADIO NETWORK is beyond an understatement,” said PAULEY. “To be able to come home to work for one of the most legendary stations in the country is a dream come true. There is no show in the country that can match ‘SPORTS OPEN LINE’ when you look at the various people who have hosted it through the years and I am humbled to now be in that chair. I also can’t wait to talk to CARDINALS fans across the country on a nightly basis. Their passion is unrivaled and we will experience the highs and lows of the season every night together.”

