CPB Boost For War Coverage

WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH-F (GBH 89.7)/BOSTON and PRX's "THE WORLD" has received a $205,000 grant from the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING to support the show's coverage of the war in UKRAINE.

“We’re grateful to the CPB for this support, which will significantly bolster our coverage of this highly consequential global conflict,” said "THE WORLD" Exec. Producer DAN LOTHIAN. “We’ll continue to bring listeners stories of deep human experience and at the same time deliver critical information to listeners as fellow global citizens.”

“As the war in UKRAINE, the humanitarian crisis in the region, and Russian disinformation efforts continue, news outlets like ‘THE WORLD’ fill a crucial role in bringing fact-based news and information to audiences in the UNITED STATES and around the world,” said CPB SVP/Journalism, Radio, and CSG Services KATHY MERRITT. “We’re pleased to help ‘THE WORLD’ sustain and deepen its high-quality coverage.”

