BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WKLB (COUNTRY 102.5)/BOSTON morning host AYLA BROWN is going out on maternity leave, and former AUDACY Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON "GREG HILL SHOW" personality DANIELLE MURR will fill in for BROWN. MURR departed WEEI in 2021 (NET NEWS 3/10/21).

“We are so happy for AYLA as she embarks on an amazing journey with her family during maternity leave,” said WKLB APD/Marketing Dir. DAWN SANTOLUCITO. “We wish her all the best and can’t wait to meet the little guy!”

SANTOLUCITO added, “DANIELLE’s morning drive experience, NEW ENGLAND roots and ability to connect with listeners made her the perfect addition to our morning show while AYLA is on leave. We are both excited and fortunate to have her join the COUNTRY 102.5 team over the next several weeks!”

“I love radio, BOSTON and Country music, so I’m beyond thrilled to be dipping back into the world of morning drive in my hometown, especially in a format that I enjoy so much," said MURR. "I’m honored to have been tapped to join the incredibly talented team at WKLB!”

