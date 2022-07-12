Ludwick (Photo: Sam Macon)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has promoted Dir./Digital Innovation ANDREW LUDWICK to VP/Business Development, Digital, reporting to SVP/Global Digital NATALIE MADAJ.

LUDWICK, who has been with WARNER MUSIC GROUP for nearly a decade, said, “I started my career in music as an intern at WARNER RECORDS and got to where I am today by leaning into challenging business cases and seeking solutions. I’m deeply grateful that WARNER MUSIC GROUP and WARNER CHAPPELL value innovation and career growth, and I’m also very thankful for the mentorship that I’ve received along the way. I look forward to continuing to work closely with NATALIE and our co-chairs to expand our strategy and unlock even more revenue opportunities for our songwriters.”

MADAJ said, “ANDREW is a natural leader and collaborator and has been instrumental in securing highly impactful digital deals across a variety of markets and verticals. He’s tuned in to the latest technologies impacting our industry, and I know he’ll continue to find innovative ways to amplify our global catalog as he takes on this exciting role.”

« see more Net News