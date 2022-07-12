Debt Maturity Extended

LIVEONE has gotten some of its lenders to amend its debt to extend maturities out to 2024, taking some debt pressure off the company. HARVEST FUNDS (HARVEST SMALL CAP PARTNERS, L.P. and HARVEST SMALL CAP PARTNERS, LTD.), the company's senior secured subordinated lender, and TRINAD CAPITAL MASTER FUND, LTD., holder of unsecured promissory notes, agreed to extend the maturity on about $21 million in debt to JUNE 2024, also reducing the minimum cash holding requirement for the senior secured subordinated debt from $10 million to $7 million until DECEMBER 31, 2022, with adjustments after that to allow for potential future acquisitions. The company extinguished about $6.5 million in liabilities since APRIL 1st, including $1.5 million converted into LIVEONE restricted common stock at a price of $2.10/share.

LIVEONE previously noted that it is cutting costs and is looking to achieve $23 million in cost savings for fiscal year 2023. Its board has also authorized the repurchase of up to two million shares of its outstanding common stock and has completed the buyback of about 1.5 million of those shares of its common stock for about $1.3 million.

