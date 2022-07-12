Arrangement

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION is partnering with BSMG BROADCASTERS & SPORTSCASTERS MENTORING GROUP to offer IBA members the opportunity to be paid by BSMG to mentor BSMG students in "apprentice" arrangements. In the IBA's press release, the organization says that the station will be paid for the mentoring services of a station employee, and that the station may "use the payments as they see fit."

“These services will greatly benefit any broadcaster that embraces it,” said IBA President/Exec. Dir. RON STONE. “All IBA members have immediate access to BSMG’s Radio Revenue Partnership Program. This is a great way to gain access to highly motivated student apprentices to help and be trained by a mentor. Becoming a partner will reduce a station’s workload instead of adding to it.”

« see more Net News