Vox Brings Back 'Today, Explained To Kids' Podcast
by Perry Michael Simon
July 12, 2022 at 9:30 AM (PT)
The children's version of VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK's flagship "TODAY, EXPLAINED" news podcast is returning with a new four-episode run sponsored by KIWICO. "TODAY, EXPLAINED TO KIDS" first appeared in 2020 under the title "TODAY, EXPLAINED TO KIDS: SUMMER CAMP"; the new version will appear in the main show's feed between JULY 16th and AUGUST 27th with a trailer available TODAY (7/12).
VOX Editorial Dir./Explanatory Podcasts KATHERINE WELLS said, “The news can be scary and difficult -- even for adults! This new series is a fun and accessible way to introduce kids to big issues while focusing on positive, practical ways we can all help make the future better.”