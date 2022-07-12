It's Back

The children's version of VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK's flagship "TODAY, EXPLAINED" news podcast is returning with a new four-episode run sponsored by KIWICO. "TODAY, EXPLAINED TO KIDS" first appeared in 2020 under the title "TODAY, EXPLAINED TO KIDS: SUMMER CAMP"; the new version will appear in the main show's feed between JULY 16th and AUGUST 27th with a trailer available TODAY (7/12).

VOX Editorial Dir./Explanatory Podcasts KATHERINE WELLS said, “The news can be scary and difficult -- even for adults! This new series is a fun and accessible way to introduce kids to big issues while focusing on positive, practical ways we can all help make the future better.”

« see more Net News