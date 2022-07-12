Intimate Performance

MÅNESKIN is set to play a special invitation-only intimate concert as part of "SIRIUSXM’s Small Stage Series" for subscribers. It will take place at THE HOUSE OF X on THURSDAY, JULY 28th.

MÅNESKIN’s "Small Stage Series" concert will premiere exclusively on the SXM App on MONDAY, AUGUST 1st and can be heard in its entirety on SIRIUSXM’s Alt Nation (ch. 36) on FRIDAY, AUGUST 5th at 5p (ET). Additionally, select songs from the show will air across multiple SIRIUSXM music channels, including SIRIUSXM HITS 1, THE PULSE, POP ROCKS and PANDORA NOW. SiriusXM subscribers can enter for a chance to win here.





