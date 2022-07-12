Addy

Former AUDACY Country WNSH/NEW YORK MD/afternoon host JESSE ADDY has plugged in the headphones again for fill-in work on sister HOT AC WNEW (NEW 102.7)/NEW YORK, including a stint in PM Drive subbing for MIKE ADAM next week (JULY 18th-22nd).

"When [AUDACY SVP/Programming] JIM RYAN offers up a spot on the bench, you lace 'em up and be ready,” ADDY told ALL ACCESS

ADDY, who was MD and afternoon host at WNSH for its entire run until its format flip last OCTOBER, is currently looking for his next full time assignment and can be reached here, or (517) 614-1447. Prior to WNSH, he had an eight-year run at WDVD/DETROIT and a prior on-air role at WWWQ/ATLANTA.

