iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits WRIT (95.7 BIG FM)/MILWAUKEE PD/morning host BRETT ANDREWS has been promoted to SVP/Programming for iHEART's MADISON and MILWAUKEE clusters and PD for 95.7 BIG FM and Top 40 WZEE (Z104)/MADISON. ANDREWS, a 13 year iHEART employee who takes the title vacated by BAILEY COLEMAN at the end of JUNE, will report to MILWAUKEE Market Pres. COLLEEN VALKOUN and WISCONSIN Area President JEFF TYLER.

The two clusters encompass a dozen radio stations.

“Our WISCONSIN brands and dedicated teams that operate them are some of the finest in our industry,” said ANDREWS. “I’m excited to help them continue to make an indelible impact on our communities. Let me express my sincere gratitude to the iHEARTMEDIA leadership team for the opportunity to lead such an amazing team.”

“BRETT ANDREWS has a winning track record,” said TYLER. “His breadth of knowledge, leadership and programming creativity will be a tremendous asset to our team.”

