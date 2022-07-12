R. Kelly (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

Singer R. KELLY, sentenced to serve 30 years in prison on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, is now engaged to JOYCELYN SAVAGE, one of his alleged victims.

In a letter SAVAGE penned to U.S. District Judge ANN DONNELLY during his sentencing phase, she wrote, "My name is JOYCELYN SAVAGE, and I’m ROBERT KELLY’s fiancé[e]. I’m writing this letter in support of ROBERT in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be. ROBERT is not the monster that the government has described him to be. The ROBERT I know is very sweet, gentle and kind. At the end of the day, he has always made sure that I’m taken care of, and any other women he was with as well."

TMZ posted a copy of the letter here.

SAVAGE’s family told TMZ through an attorney that they doubt the letter is real, and have claimed their daughter was "brainwashed" by the singer.

Despite the pleas from SAVAGE, a jury found the 55-year-old singer guilty after a six-week trial of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits transporting people across state lines for prostitution.





« see more Net News